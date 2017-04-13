Not only is the presenter and the channel changing, but the challenges are getting a revamp, too. The 12-episode series will see tasks inspired by urban legends, popular scary movies, and viral videos, designed to push contestants beyond their comfort zones.

Challenges include “Roach-ella”, which almost definitely involves insects, and “Trap Queen”, according to the MTV announcement.

Participants will be fighting for a cash prize of $50,000, as before.

Ludacris said that the new series “will be even more insane and ludicrous than what you remember”.

Here's a video for our favourite Luda song, to get you in the mood...

The Fear Factor reboot premieres in the US on 30 May.