Who’s your favourite Top Gear presenter? Vote for the best

The BBC’s long-running car show Top Gear returns today, with Paddy McGuinness, Andrew Flintoff and Chris Harris speeding onto our screens with another series of petrolhead shenanigans.

Top Gear turns 20 this year and, over the last 31 seasons, the show has seen a number of presenters come and go.

The Grand Tour’s Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May had the longest tenure on the show so far, fronting Top Gear from 2002 until 2015 – and let’s not forget about Jason Dawe, who hosted the magazine programme’s first series post-2002 reboot before being replaced by James May.

Don't miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox.

Five years ago, the BBC One show had a major facelift when it came to presenters, with radio DJ Chris Evans, TV personality Eddie Jordan, Friends star Matt LeBlanc, motoring expert Rory Reid, the late racing driver Sabine Schmitz and automotive journalist Chris Harris replacing the Clarkson, Hammond and May trio.

Then, just two years ago, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff joined the Top Gear team and the presenting trio we know and love today was formed!

But who is your favourite ever Top Gear presenter? With 12 broadcasters to choose from since the show was rebooted, it’s a tough decision – but make sure to cast your vote below.

Tonight’s episode of Top Gear sees Flintoff, Harris and McGuinness head to the British Grand Prix to take on a trio of Formula One’s finest drivers, while later in the episode, McGuinness pays tribute to former stunt performer Eddie Kidd OBE.

Top Gear returns to BBC One on Sunday 14th November at 8pm.