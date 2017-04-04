But now that her treatment is over, the 48-year-old released a new clip of herself taking off the wig to reveal short, wavy hair underneath.

She admitted she was "apprehensive" about removing it, telling viewers: "I have to say losing my hair was the worst bit about cancer treatment for me. More so than having a mastectomy. Don't judge me for that, it's just the way I felt."

But there was no judgement from her fans, who praised her honesty and showered her with compliments about the new hairdo.

Talking direct to camera, Derbyshire announced: "Okay, so it's time to stop wearing a wig, which I have been wearing since December 2015, since I had chemotherapy for breast cancer treatment. And probably about half my hair, maybe three quarters of my hair fell out as a result of that treatment."

She continued: "And I'm grateful to this wig actually, because it helped me get on with things, go to work, live my life normally without worrying. But it is time for it to go. And this is my new hair."

Having taken off the wig, she added: "This is about 12 months of growth since chemo finished, and it's come back as thick as it was, if not thicker. As shiny as it was, slightly more 'ringlety' than it was before.

"But I am actually apprehensive about it, about taking my wig off. Because this is not me, but I know it doesn't really matter what my hair looks like. The point is this is proof, if proof were needed, that once chemotherapy is complete, your hair does grow back.

"And when you're in some of those dark moments during chemo, you do doubt that, as irrational and absurd as that sounds. But your body does slowly renew itself once chemo is complete, and there's something really optimistic about that."