Not that the host would be too bothered. He told RadioTimes.com he hesitated about taking the job, "But once I said yes and I entered the studio, I thought, 'Nah. I’m going to just enjoy it and do whatever I do’. I don’t really care. If they like it, they like it. If they don’t like it? Well, whatever.”

There were some instant massive fans of the show's return and the new host.

"Surprisingly enjoyable despite being slightly cheesey" according to one viewer.

But for every person welcoming Family Fortunes back, there was an equal and opposite reaction from those mourning the golden days of hosts like Bob Monkhouse and Less Dennis.

Many viewers would have preferred Vernon Kay, the host of All Star Family Fortunes, to be presenting the rebooted show.

Then, of course, there were the critics, some of them very harsh about D'Acampo's debut.

One of the key questions in the money round was to "name something that sucks" and one wag delivered the punchline.

Family Fortunes would be nothing if it didn't have the absolutely absurd answers from the family members under a pressure, so it was great to see these classics int he first episode.

"Please name a famous doctor..."

The original Family Fortunes format ended in 2002, although a spin-off was shown daily in daytime and Vernon Kay hosted another version, All Star Family Fortunes, on ITV from 2006-2015.

