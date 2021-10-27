Tinie Tempah visits multi-million pound former Panamanian embassy in Extraordinary Extensions first-look clip

Musician Tinie Tempah has turned property developer and his showcasing his expertise in his new Channel 4 series, Extraordinary Extensions.

Advertisement

With a keen interest in property and design – having built an extensive property portfolio and renovated his own London pad – the new series follows Tinie as he meets with homeowners who are building beautiful, yet often radical and ‘out there’ home extensions.

In tonight’s episode, the singer visits a mansion in Knightsbridge with a mega basement extension, costing a whopping £11 million.

In an exclusive clip, Tinie can be seen talking to multi-millionaire ultra-prime property developer Kam Babaee, who is developing the opulent super basement extension for the property in Knightsbridge – Amberwood House.

The property in question, which Kam initially purchased for £22m, was the former home of ballerina Dame Margot Fonteyn and previously housed the Panamanian embassy.

Channel 4

It’s a 5000m3 double-floor basement with spa, commercial kitchen, nightclub room, cinema, swimming pool, gym, sauna and hair salon, with interior design by Nicola Fontanella.

As he enters the spa area, Tinie jokes with the owner: “You must have taken all the marble out of Italy for this place.”

“Near enough!” Babaee then laughs.

“I’ve been to some spas in my time, Kam, but this is next level,” the rapper adds.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Tinie later takes a walk in the unfilled pool, telling the owner: “Yes! Wow! You know from this point you can actually get a great sense of how far you’ve dug down. Being able to dig this deep and still having all the light that you’ve got in her. Can I just say, you’ve definitely done it. I haven’t seen anything like this! I’m standing in the best pool I’ve ever been in. There’s no water in it and I’m still satisfied.”

Also in the episode, Tinie meets with a couple in Hertfordshire, who double the footprint of their grade II listed gate lodge, to the size of 3 double decker busses, with an enormous subterranean extension.

You can watch the full clip below.

Advertisement

Extraordinary Extensions is on Channel 4 on Wednesdays at 9pm. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.