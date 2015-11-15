David Tennant is on Jonathan Ross n he's wearing a tartan suit n I am profusely SWEATING — eilish✨ (@babybenoit) November 14, 2015

Some loathed it.

Others said only Tennant could get away with it.

And the traditionally 'well dressed' Cristiano Ronaldo was VERY diplomatic about it.

Ross: "Cristiano, what do you think of this suit?"

Ronaldo: "Unbelievable."

Tennant: "In a good way or a bad way?"

Ronaldo: "In a good way, of course."

Tennant, who'll make his Marvel debut as Killgrave in Netflix's Jessica Jones, brought along an exclusive clip of his character in action that convinced more than a few new viewers to tune in.

The actor also shared a charming tale about his children's love for the Sci-Fi series, and his daughter's new obsession with 11th Doctor Matt Smith.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqhZvu3_FUw

And while Tennant will return to the Whoniverse for Big Finish audio adventures with former companion Catherine Tate, he said he had mostly left the Doctor behind – with fond memories.

Some, however, weren't quite convinced.

Jessica Jones is available to stream on Netflix from Friday November 20th