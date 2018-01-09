So who are this year's Eurovision hosts? And where have you seen them before?

L-R: Eurovision 2018 Presenters Daniela Ruah, Sílvia Alberto, Filomena Cautela and Catarina Furtado (Eurovision)

Who is Eurovision 2018 presenter Filomena Cautela?

Lisbon-born actress and presenter Filomena Cautela cut her teeth in the TV industry as a presenter for MTV Portugal. She's a veteran of both the theatre world and cinema screen too, having continued to act while her TV career progressed. She hosts a late night talk show called 5 Para a Meia Noite for Portugese Eurovision broadcaster RTP and had previously served as the Green Room presenter for the country's national selection process Festival da Canção. She was also the Portuguese jury spokesperson in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest.

Who is Eurovision 2018 presenter Sílvia Alberto?

Arguably one of the most experienced faces of the all-female line-up, Alberto made her TV debut in Clube Disney (Portugal's Disney Club) when she was just 19 years old. Since then she's had a successful radio career and also presented Portugal's Idols (think Pop Idol) and the 2005 Golden Globes gala for broadcaster SIC.

She's currently working at host broadcaster RTP where she's been hosting the Festival da Canção since 2008, and has previously hosted Strictly Come Dancing, Masterchef, Top Chef and Portugal’s Got Talent. She's also worked as the country's Eurovision Song Contest commentator in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

Who is Eurovision 2018 presenter Daniela Ruah?

Actress Daniela is probably the most internationally famous face on the Eurovision presenting team, thanks in no small part to her role in NCIS: Los Angeles as Special Agent Kensi Blye. The US-born actress moved back to Portugal with her parents at the age of five and studied acting in London.

Who is Eurovision 2018 presenter Catarina Furtado?

Furtado is something of a national treasure in her native Portugal, where she's been a TV host for many years. She's currently at the helm of The Voice Portugal and has also hosted numerous major shows for Eurovision broadcaster RTP, as well as fashion galas and major entertainment events. Furtado is also a highly respected actress and UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador