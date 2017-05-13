Eurovision performance gatecrashed by bum-flashing stage invader
The bottom-bearing Australia enthusiast was quickly bundled off the stage after invading the half-time performance
After what had been a pretty bland night of Eurovision, a full moon certainly perked up the final performance of the evening.
During one of the half-time performances in tonight's Eurovision, a stage invader very casually and cheekily came onto the stage, danced around a bit and pulled down his trousers to expose his pants. But he wasn't stopping there.
He quickly pulled his trunks down to flash his bare bum, but was soon bundled off the stage by security. But not after some bum note jokes.
After Graham Norton (presumably) stopped laughing to himself, he quite sternly and seriously apologised to anyone who might have been offended by the bum.
Twitter, however, found it hilarious:
But some disappointed people had been using the break between the performances and the voting results to have a quick pee and get another beer...
I missed the bum #Eurovision ?
— Jules ?? (@pardy_monkey) May 13, 2017
Thank the telly Gods for pause and rewind TV.