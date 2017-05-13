He quickly pulled his trunks down to flash his bare bum, but was soon bundled off the stage by security. But not after some bum note jokes.

After Graham Norton (presumably) stopped laughing to himself, he quite sternly and seriously apologised to anyone who might have been offended by the bum.

Twitter, however, found it hilarious:

But some disappointed people had been using the break between the performances and the voting results to have a quick pee and get another beer...

I missed the bum #Eurovision ? — Jules ?? (@pardy_monkey) May 13, 2017

Thank the telly Gods for pause and rewind TV.