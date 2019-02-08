The UK's selection process has undergone a major shake-up ahead of the 2019 competition set to take place in May.

Now, You Decide will feature just three songs, each performed two different ways by the six acts vying to represent us in Tel Aviv.

And viewers are on tenterhooks ahead of the vote – with some even comparing its magnitude to the 2016 EU referendum.

A number of fans are already backing their winner...

But others are less enthusiastic about our chances after listening to the options on offer.

And there are, of course, those making the inevitable Brexit jokes...

The United Kingdom has automatically qualified for Eurovision since 1999, alongside France, Germany, Italy and Spain as the biggest contributors to the European Broadcasting Union.

We have won won five times, our most recent victory in 1997 with Katrina and the Waves’ Love Shines a Light.

However, our performances have been markedly less well received since, with the UK earning an abysmal nul points in 2003.

Will 2019 finally see a change in our fortunes?

Eurovision: You Decide airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC2.