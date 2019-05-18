So, can the country change its fortunes this year? Short answer: probably not. But singer Joci Pápai is giving it a shot anyway.

Why isn't Hungary in the Eurovision grand final?

They performed at the contest's first semi-final (held Tuesday 14th May), but failed to pick up enough votes to qualify for Saturday's grand final.

Who is Hungary’s Eurovision entry Joci Pápai?

Being the hardcore Eurovision fan you are, you’ll doubtless recognise Joci Pápai from his bid for glory in the 2017 contest. And he did pretty well, finishing in eighth place for Hungary.

But Pápai was also an established singer in Hungary before his first Eurovision appearance – he featured on ten hit singles in his home country.

What is Hungary's Eurovision 2019 song called?

Pápai will perform Az én apám (My father) at Eurovision. In case you haven't guessed, it's a song all about the singer's father, specifically a ballad about Pápai's childhood memories.

What will Hungary's Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

Giant. Flying. Heads. Pápai is set to perform with several large faces behind him on a screen. Because why not?

What are the odds of Hungary winning Eurovision 2019?

Actually worse than the UK's. Most bookies aren't predicting that Pápai will reach the final, let alone win the contest.

How did Hungary do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Not well at all. The country's rock group AWS finished in 21st place, putting them deep into the right-hand side of the table.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019