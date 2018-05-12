Meet Ieva Zasimauskaitė below.

Who is Ieva Zasimauskaitė?

Zasimauskaitė's solo career took off in 2012 when she finished second in The Voice of Lithuania. The 24-year-old also reached the finals of Lithuania's national selection for Eurovision two years ago. She qualified for the Eurovision Grand Final by earning enough votes in the first semi-final.

What is Lithuania's Eurovision 2018 song called?

Lithuania's Eurovision 2018 song is called When We're Old, and was written by Vytautas Bikus, one of the music producers on The X Factor in Lithuania. He also wrote This Time, performed at Eurovision in 2015.

What will Lithuania's Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage?

In the rehearsal clip below, Zasimauskaitė is seen dressed in a fuzzy pink jumper and standing on a romantic arched bridge, singing lovingly to a male dancer. Will sparks fly in the final?

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018