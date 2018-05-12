Meet Eugent Bushpepa below.

Who is Eugent Bushpepa?

Bushpepa was born in 1984 has been singing professionally since around 2006, when he started working for Top Channel Television as a resident singer in a talk show called Top Show. He also won the category Best Male Singer in both 2008 and 2011 at Top Fest, a music competition organised by Top Channel Television in Albania, in addition to the Vodafone Club Award in 2009 and the Honorific Award in 2015.

Bushpepa has also supported bands on tour, including Deep Purple in 2007, Duff Mckagan (Guns N’ Roses) in 2011 and Overkill in 2014.

He made it through to the Grand Final after qualifying in the first semi-final.

More like this

What is Albania's Eurovision 2018 song called?

Bushpepa penned 'Mall' for Festivali i Këngës, where he was chosen in December 2017 by a professional jury to represent his country at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.

What will Albania's Eurovision 2018 song look like on stage?

As seen during the first semi-final, Bushpepa appears onstage dressed in a rock n' roll suit that seems to be missing half of the right sleeve. Don't worry though, he's improvised with an armful of leather cuffs.

Bushpepa is also accompanied by a live band and backing singers.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018