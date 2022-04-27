Who is Esme Young? Meet The Great British Sewing Bee judge

Sara Pascoe will be taking over from fellow comedian Joe Lycett as host for season 8, as 12 talented home sewers will be creating fabulous designs under the watchful eyes of Esme and Patrick as they battle it out to be crowned best seamstress.

The Great British Sewing Bee returns to BBC One tonight (April 27th), and we can't wait for the return of judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant.

There will be three challenges that the contestants will be competing in; the first is the Pattern Challenge, during which they will chose fabric from the haberdashery to create the same pattern.

The second is the Transformation Challenge, which will test their creativity and imagination as they're given just 90 minutes to turn items of old clothing into something new and exciting.

And the third and final challenge is the Made to Measure fashion test, which will see the participants fitting to a real-life model, which they will have been given time to plan in advance.

Esme and Patrick will be overseeing each task and are on hand to advise the ambitious sewers with their invaluable fashion and tailoring expertise.

For those who are new to The Great British Sewing Bee, or fans who are anticipating its return, we've found out all you need to know about dynamic and diminutive judge Esme below.

Who is Esme Young?

BBC

Age: 73

Job: Designer, TV judge, and teacher at Central Saint Martins

Instagram: @miss_esme_young

Esme is known for her unique style and uncanny ability to spot wonky seams.

The designer has enjoyed a successful career in the fashion industry after graduating from Central St Martins. In the '70s, Esme launched her own fashion label called Swanky Modes with friends Judy Dewsbery, Melanie Langer and Jeanette Beckham, which was a designer collective founded in Camden Town. The label was known for its raunchy body-con dresses which were worn by superstars Grace Jones and Cher.

Around this time, Esme was socialising with David Bowie and the Sex Pistols, who have influenced her work and style over the years.

Esme recently shared a throwback of herself kitted out in threads that looked very Bowie's Starman on Instagram.

In the '90s, she designed costumes for the big screen creating Renee Zellweger's iconic bunny outfit in Bridget Jones, and Leonardo DiCaprio's shirt in The Beach.

"Renee wanted the bunny outfit to be tighter because her character wasn't skinny. She really wanted a cleavage, so the costume pushed her breasts up. She could hardly sit down in it because it was so tight," she told RTE on the process of making Zellweger's costume.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Esme joined the BBC's Sewing Bee in season 4, after original judge May Martin stepped down in 2015. May was part of the judging panel since the show debuted in 2013, along with Patrick Grant.

Speaking about how she got the role, Esme explained to The Sewing Directory: "I met a producer at a dinner party who thought I would be good in the series, she then introduced me to Susanne Rock, executive producer and we met.

"Isn’t it strange, with life you never know what is round the corner, meeting the right people at the right time."

On what she looks for when judging the contestant's work, she added: "I look for beautiful seams, beautiful sleeving, etc. I want everything to be perfect.

"I also want a surprise, I want to be excited, and I want to see their personalities show in their choice of fabric, of colour, the sewing techniques they use. I like a bit of hand sewing and something beautifully put together, attention to detail, no puckering etc."

She recently released her memoir Behind the Seams: My Life in Creativity, Friendship and Adventure, and continues to teach at Central Saint Martins.

Advertisement

The Great British Sewing Bee returns on BBC One on Wednesday 27th April at 8pm.