Escape to the Country return date confirmed with fresh episodes following new presenter news
Sonali Shah fronts the season premiere in rural Scotland.
Long-running daytime show Escape to the Country will commence its latest run this month, helping yet more homeowners looking to find a slice of paradise away from big towns and cities.
The series, which premiered back in October 2002, is a staple of the BBC's afternoon line-up and recently added a familiar face to its pool of regular presenters.
Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Richie Anderson, who competed in the 2022 edition and has since appeared on It Takes Two, will be helping prospective buyers in the new season.
The BBC Radio 2 presenter previously teased that his debut episode in the new job takes him to his home region of The Midlands, which he hopes to show is an "overlooked" area of countryside packed with "hidden gems".
But the season premiere goes to returning host Sonali Shah, who will be heading to Scotland's Argyll and Bute, seeking "a million-dollar view without a million-dollar price tag" for a couple from suburban Cheshire.
The synopsis teases: "With their £250,000 budget and Sonali Shah to guide them, our buyers are looking for a remote Scottish retreat to help spark their creativity.
You can see how she gets on when Escape to the Country returns to BBC One at 3pm on Monday 18th August 2025.
The episode also sees Shah meet "equine enthusiasts who are living the dream at their 100-acre farm, having turned their passion for horses into a thriving business by giving others the chance to ride through some of the area's most spectacular landscapes".
On his hiring, fellow host Anderson commented: "It's a real honour to be joining such an iconic TV programme and a brilliant family of presenters. Escape to the Country is one of the reasons I moved out of London for a quieter more rural way of life.
"I'm excited to pass on my love of the countryside to our house hunters and it's a privilege to share such a personal experience with them and help tell their story."
Richie joins series regulars Shah, Alistair Appleton, Briony May Williams, Denise Nurse, Ginny Buckley, Jules Hudson, Nicki Chapman and Steve Brown, who will all feature across the new series – which consists of 50 episodes in total.
Escape to the Country season 26 premieres on BBC One at 3pm on Monday 18th August 2025.
