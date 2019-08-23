Willis, who has taken over hosting duties from Alice Levine and Maya Jama, can be seen transforming personas from daring to snake-y to mature in the one-minute teaser.

“Join me as we find out who will enter The circle,” she says. “In the game where anyone can be anyone.”

The Circle launched last September and followed a group of contestants living separately in neighbouring apartments, with their only means of communication via social media app The Circle.

The aim of the game is to be the most popular, which is determined by how each player ranks one another.

The two highest-ranked players then become “influencers,” while the others face the risk of being “blocked”.

Internet comedian Alex Hobern, who claimed to be a 25-year-old woman called Kate by using photos of his real-life girlfriend Millie, scooped the £50,000 cash prize last year.

He also banked another £25,000 after winning the Viewers’ Champion vote in the live final.

The Circle returns to Channel 4 later this year