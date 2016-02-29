But if fans are hoping for the whole band to become one again, it looks like there might be some disappointment.

“Victoria [Beckham] is a Spice Girl through and through, but she’s doing amazing things with designing and I’m not sure it’s something she’d be a part of. But I know for a fact she’d be in the front row cheering us on.”

Bunton admitted she still dances around to Spice Girl tracks in her kitchen – “Wannabe is a favourite, as is Who Do You Think You Are” – and after a bit of gentle persuasion, she admitted which band mate she’d take to a desert island.

“Geri would be very practical and decisive. Mel B would be an absolute hoot, but we probably wouldn’t survive. Victoria would make me laugh – she’s got the driest sense of humour – but I’m going to go with Mel C. She’d look after me and I’d need a powerhouse character to get me through.”

Bunton continues to DJ on Heart FM's breakfast show and is adding new entertainment series Too Much TV to her CV – but it's acting that she says she'd "like to do more of."

"Before the Spice Girls I was in EastEnders and The Bill and I've done a few Harold Pinter plays. I also have a cameo in Absolutely Fabulous: the Movie," she added.

