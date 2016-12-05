On reaching the bottom two, Emily sang to try and save her place on the show but despite a lot of praise from the judges, she didn't make it to the final.

Matt Terry won over the judges with his passionate performance of Hurt by Christina Aquilera.

Emily (who peformed in bare feet) was in high spirits despite the bad news - and Matt was ecstatic to have made it to the final where he'll go head to head with 5 After Midnight and Saara Aalto.

The X Factor final is on ITV next Saturday night at 8pm