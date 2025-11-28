❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
What are embarrassing TV moments in an age where nobody actually gets cancelled and there's no such thing as bad publicity?
We used to enjoy watching celebrities go off-piste – but now those moments are called "content" and have lost their frisson.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Friday, 28 November 2025 at 5:01 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad