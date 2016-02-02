ELO set to play Glastonbury 2016 'legends' slot
The band known for songs like Roll Over Beethoven and Mr. Blue Sky will feature in 2016
Beethoven won't be the only one who's rolling over for this show.
Jeff Lynne's ELO will be performing in the 'legends' slot at Glastonbury this year. Lionel Richie performed in this slot in 2015, and Dolly Parton the year before, both attracting massive crowds.
Formerly known as The Electric Light Orchestra, ELO has an array of hits, such as Mr. Blue Sky, Telephone Line and Roll Over Beethoven. They've been performing since 1970.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis confirmed the band's upcoming performance, tweeting, "Yes! ELO are playing this year's Glastonbury Sunday teatime slot. Can't wait!"
While the headliners of the event have yet to be announced, rumours include acts such as Muse, Rihanna, Coldplay and even Adele.
ELO will perform Sunday 26th June 2016.