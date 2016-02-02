Formerly known as The Electric Light Orchestra, ELO has an array of hits, such as Mr. Blue Sky, Telephone Line and Roll Over Beethoven. They've been performing since 1970.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis confirmed the band's upcoming performance, tweeting, "Yes! ELO are playing this year's Glastonbury Sunday teatime slot. Can't wait!"

While the headliners of the event have yet to be announced, rumours include acts such as Muse, Rihanna, Coldplay and even Adele.

ELO will perform Sunday 26th June 2016.