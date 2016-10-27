Newt Scamander will be doing his bit to raise money for Children In Need this year, in a sketch recorded on the set of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Eddie Redmayne, who plays JK Rowling's magizoologist in the new movie set in the Harry Potter universe, has buddied up with fantastic beast Pudsey Bear in the skit, which will also feature "special cameos from the world of showbiz" and will air as part of the BBC fundraising extravaganza on Friday 18th November.