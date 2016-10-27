Eddie Redmayne to star in Fantastic Beasts sketch for Children In Need
Is Pudsey one of the Fantastic Beasts Newt Scamander has been looking for?
Newt Scamander will be doing his bit to raise money for Children In Need this year, in a sketch recorded on the set of Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.
Eddie Redmayne, who plays JK Rowling's magizoologist in the new movie set in the Harry Potter universe, has buddied up with fantastic beast Pudsey Bear in the skit, which will also feature "special cameos from the world of showbiz" and will air as part of the BBC fundraising extravaganza on Friday 18th November.
“I have such fond memories of Children in Need," said Redmayne. "Growing up, I loved watching all the special sketches and performances, and of course, Sir Terry Wogan’s inimitable presenting. It is a charity very close to my heart so you can only imagine how chuffed I was to be asked to do a special sketch for this year. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have in store.”
The BBC Children In Need Appeal Show starts at 7:30pm on Friday 18th November on BBC1