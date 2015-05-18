Eddie Redmayne, Simon Cowell, Charlotte Riley and Eurovision in the new Radio Times
Simon Pegg, David Walliams, Springwatch and Conchita Wurst also feature in the latest edition of the magazine
Another exciting, jam-packed edition of Radio Times this week with a huge array of interviews, news and features on all the unmissable TV events...
-Eddie Redmayne starred in First World War drama Birdsong – now he picks his favourite war artists
-Britain's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell gets a grilling from David Walliams
-Simon Pegg on going from Spaced to Star Trek, and why he wants to get serious
-Charlotte Riley's career is blooming and she's married to Tom Hardy – no wonder she believes in magic
-Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham introduce the wildlife stars of this year's Springwatch
-Kathy Lette on the music culture of the latest recruit to the Eurovision song contest – Australia! And Conchita Wurst reveals her favourite places in Vienna
-Gary Lineker played all over the world at the highest level – but nothing beats winning the FA Cup
-Kayvan Novak is a talented actor and Bafta winner – so why does he think you'll never see him in Downton?
- BBC arts editors Will Gompertz on Sarah Lucas' exhibition at the Venice Biennale