Even in his downtime between filming, it seems Eddie Redmayne is still on the hunt for Fantastic Beasts. On Friday night, the star of the Harry Potter prequel was on the trail of a yellow, furry, one-eyed creature named Pudsey...

In a sketch for Children In Need, the actor – also known to Potter fans as magizoologist Newt Scamander – navigated his way via inept switchboard operators Mel and Sue through a ten-minute phone call that hooked him up with numerous celebrities including Lord Sugar – who fired him – Simon Cowell, who gave him "a big fat no", Peter Capaldi's Doctor – who failed to identify the beast in question – a baffled Britney Spears, a disturbing Jamie Dornan and Mary Berry, who attempted to smother Eddie with cake.