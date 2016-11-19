Eddie Redmayne searches for Fantastic Beast Pudsey in celebrity strewn Children In Need sketch
Mel and Sue, Merry Berry, Lord Sugar, Simon Cowell, Peter Capaldi, Britney Spears, Jamie Dornan, Craig David, Len Goodmand and Bruno Tonioli were among the stars who popped up in the charity sketch
Even in his downtime between filming, it seems Eddie Redmayne is still on the hunt for Fantastic Beasts. On Friday night, the star of the Harry Potter prequel was on the trail of a yellow, furry, one-eyed creature named Pudsey...
In a sketch for Children In Need, the actor – also known to Potter fans as magizoologist Newt Scamander – navigated his way via inept switchboard operators Mel and Sue through a ten-minute phone call that hooked him up with numerous celebrities including Lord Sugar – who fired him – Simon Cowell, who gave him "a big fat no", Peter Capaldi's Doctor – who failed to identify the beast in question – a baffled Britney Spears, a disturbing Jamie Dornan and Mary Berry, who attempted to smother Eddie with cake.
The skit was part of the annual BBC charity extravaganza, which this year raised a record £46.6 million to help disadvantaged children in the UK.