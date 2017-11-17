There were touching scenes on Friday's edition of This Morning as a genuinely moved Eamonn Holmes accepted a certificate marking his place as the nation's favourite ever breakfast TV presenter, following a poll run by RadioTimes.com in which over 33,000 viewers took part.

Advertisement

"It’s nice to have done 27 years and people not to have forgotten you do it," said the former GMTV and Sunrise host, who seemed a little lost for words. "That’s very nice, thank you everybody, that’s very kind.