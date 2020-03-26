This may initially sound quite limiting until you find out the subject of their first episode: Sex Education.

Expect plenty of shade, dirty laughs and a lot of unforgiving smut. Basically, it’s NSFW (even if you’re working from home). Consider yourself warned.

Contains adult content from the start

New episodes are available every Wednesday at 3pm GMT on the Netflix UK YouTube channel.

And those fans looking for a further fix of queens, Netflix UK is currently airing the 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race US.

The second series of the show’s UK version – to air on BBC Three – was undergoing filming earlier this year, however it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 arrives on Netflix Saturday 13th June. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.