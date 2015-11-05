"Series Link, Netflix, iPlayer and, of course, the staple box set have changed the way we watch TV and talk of ‘binge-watching’ is up some 200% on 2014" the dictionary powers that be revealed.

'Dadbod' also gets an honourable mention on their list of rapidly rising words and while we're not sure if there's an actual correlation between the two, all that time spent sitting on the couch could have something to do with it.

Then again 'clean eating' is up there too, so it's clearly possible to binge with the best intentions.

Swipe - as in Tinder swiping – and 'manspreading' have also made the cut, along with 'contactless', 'ghosting', 'transgender', 'shaming' and 'Corbynomics', all of which will be added to CollinsDictionary.com