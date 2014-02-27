News which was confirmed by organiser Emily Eavis and the festival's official Twitter feed:

The 68-year-old performer, who is most well known for hits 9 to 5, Islands in the Stream and I Will Always Love You will sing for the wellie-wearing festival goers as part of her Blue Smoke World Tour, which comes to Europe on 8 June.

Debbie Harry of iconic 70s band Blondie has also confirmed that the group will be appearing at the festival.

The 68-year-old star said, "We just heard today - we're going to be doing Glastonbury" at last night's NME Awards, where she performed and accepted NME's godlike genius award.

Glastonbury Festival will be on between 25 and 29 June 2014.

