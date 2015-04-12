"I love dogs!" Ant protested as the Jaws theme music played quietly in the background, Max's gentle growling hinting at what what was coming...

Then, boom! – back off the stage ran little Max, all four legs going as fast as they could manage, leaving his owner Dave lying on the floor honking a horn. Dave tried his hardest to keep his act going – luckily he had a van job lined up for two weeks' time – but it just wasn't to be as Max rounded on Ant over and over again.

It's the little things in life that make you smile, eh?

Britain's Got Talent returns next Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV