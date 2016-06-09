Doctor Who fan clears out house, discovers rare 1966 Dalek worth £38,000
The Dalek is believed to have sold for record price
A Doctor Who fan sold his rare 1966 Dalek for a record price after his wife told him to get rid of his memorabilia so they could downsize.
The Dalek sold for £38,000 to a UK bidder reports the BBC, after 30 people "fiercely contested" the prop.
Auctioneer James Lewis said, "It's a record for the highest price ever sold".
The collection also included a Cyberman from the 19th series that sold for £2,000, and a Tardis from a stage show that fetched £1,000. The entire collection sold for almost £90,000.
Before the auction, the seller's wife said, "There's no way that we can accommodate all of these things. The last thing I want is a Dalek in the bedroom.
"Everything has to go. We don't want any of it back."
If only our spring cleaning wielded such financial rewards.