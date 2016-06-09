Auctioneer James Lewis said, "It's a record for the highest price ever sold".

The collection also included a Cyberman from the 19th series that sold for £2,000, and a Tardis from a stage show that fetched £1,000. The entire collection sold for almost £90,000.

Before the auction, the seller's wife said, "There's no way that we can accommodate all of these things. The last thing I want is a Dalek in the bedroom.

"Everything has to go. We don't want any of it back."

If only our spring cleaning wielded such financial rewards.