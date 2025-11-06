We at RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look at Disney's Christmas advert for 2025.

The title is "A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever," and it is directed than none other than Academy Award winner Taika Waititi.

The poster (below) shows a gorgeous and warm family home which has been decked out for Christmas in a snowy setting.

A young girl can be seen in her pyjamas giving an enormous cuddle to a rather unique-looking creature.

It's not quite clear what the creature is made from, but appears to be some kind of doodle brought to life.

Either way, the young girl is ecstatic to see it!

Disney. Disney

The full short will be launching soon, so keep your eyes peeled for what it might mean!

Last year's Disney's Holiday Short was "The Boy & The Octopus", a sweet tale of wonder and friendship which played on the enduring connections that generations of adults and families across the world have with Disney.

That one was also directed by Waititi, who's returning this year once more.

Many retailers and companies have already released their Christmas adverts – and there's some cracking offerings already.

