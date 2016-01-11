Dieting and fitness dos and don'ts, according to TV and film
Don't start shedding that festive flab without these words of wisdom from Friends, Mean Girls, Bridget Jones, Modern Family and Girls
Here at RadioTimes.com we've put on a few festive pounds and grown some Christmas curves. And as we do each and every January, we are really quickly eating throwing away all leftover yuletide snacks and committing ourselves to a life of fitness and healthy eating.
We're talking about diets, running, aerobics classes, lycra leggings and celery.
Yet unlike each and every other January, this year we will stick to this virtuous new regime. Why will 2016 be different? Because this sound advice from the world of TV and film is helping us on our slim and speedy way....
Do be realistic about what you're letting yourself in for
Do your research
Don't trust that initial high. It never lasts...
Do keep careful track of your progress
Don't rely on dieting myths
Do put your all into exercise
Don't push yourself too far, though...
Don't live off maple syrup and lemon juice alone. Ever.
Do bag yourself a motivational exercise partner. Preferably semi-naked.
Do exercise whenever the mood takes you
Don't focus on the unhealthy yet delicious junk food you're not eating anymore
Don't panic if you fall of the fitness wagon
Do know when enough dieting is enough
And then do accept yourself, just the way you are...
If that, erm, hasn't helped that much, take some advice from an actual doctor. How to Lose Weight Well starts tonight at 8:00pm on Channel 4.