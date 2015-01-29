Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg will appear on Friday's The Last Leg
His challenge? To convince co-host Alex Brooker why it's important to vote in the general election
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has agreed to appear on this Friday's topical chat show The Last Leg.
His mission, which he's chosen to accept, is to convince the show's co-host Alex Brooker – an open non-voter – why it's important to back a political party in the General Election.
Clegg tried to change the host's opinion on voting via a short video, but Brooker shot it down as a "s*** Snapchat". The man himself has to come in and state his case.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQ-dBdMu7Dw
Adam Hills will no doubt be trying to get some dodgy-sounding phrase trending and of course comedian Josh Widdicombe will be on hand to offer his insight.
Check it out live from 10:00pm on Channel 4 this Friday night