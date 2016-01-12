Definitive proof that Adele's Carpool Karaoke with James Corden is going to be epic
Published: Tuesday, 12 January 2016 at 8:30 am
James Corden has signed up none other than Adele for his Late Late Show 'Carpool Karaoke' skit.
Carpool Karaoke sees a famous face hop in the car with Corden, seemingly entertaining him on his journey to work – and hilarity ensues...
Kicking off, of course, with a 'Hello' gag, Corden calls Adele to find out if, after all this time, she wants to meet. Cue a whole load of singing and a bit of chat about Adele's hair.
It's Adele's debut on the US chat show – and it looks like it'll be one to remember.
The footage will air on Wednesday on CBS in the US and will follow on YouTube in due course.
