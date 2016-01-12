Kicking off, of course, with a 'Hello' gag, Corden calls Adele to find out if, after all this time, she wants to meet. Cue a whole load of singing and a bit of chat about Adele's hair.

It's Adele's debut on the US chat show – and it looks like it'll be one to remember.

The footage will air on Wednesday on CBS in the US and will follow on YouTube in due course.