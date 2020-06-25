"The stars will speak candidly as they show their admiration, respect and thanks to those incredible doctors, nurses, midwives and other healthcare workers they and their loved ones have encountered in their lives," the BBC teases.

Although a release date for the show has not yet been announced, it will be hosted by comedian and former doctor Adam Kay whose recent book, Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You, inspired the special.

Other stars taking part include Adrian Lester, Rosie Jones, Strictly's AJ Pritchard and his Love Island contestant brother Curtis.

More like this

"I'm thrilled to be (the least famous) part of Dear NHS Superstars," Kay said. "It’s a joyous celebration of our greatest achievement as a nation, a huge and heartfelt thank you to the 1.5 million people we all owe our lives to, and a harrowing demonstration of what closing hairdressers for three months does to the hair of celebrities.”

Kay's 2017 book This is Going to Hurt, which recalls tales from his time as a doctor, is currently being adapted by the BBC into a series starring Ben Whishaw.

Advertisement

Dear NHS Superstars will air on BBC One later this year. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.