Davina McCall, 58, shared the news of her breast cancer diagnosis in an emotional video on Instagram today (Saturday 8th November), saying she discovered a lump after checking her breasts.

The TV presenter explained that the lump was very small and she "got it very, very early", adding: "I am so relieved to have had it removed and to know that it hasn't spread."

Former Big Brother host McCall said she was "angry" when she first discovered her cancer but was now in a "much more positive place".

She urged people to check their breasts, saying: "I found a lump a few weeks ago, and it came and went, but then I was working on The Masked Singer and Lorraine, the TV show Lorraine Kelly, had put signs on the back of all the doors saying, ‘check your breasts’.

"And every time I went for a wee, I did that, and it was still there," she continued. "And then one morning, I saw it in the mirror and I thought, I’m going to get that looked at.

“So I had a biopsy. I found out it was indeed breast cancer and I had it taken out in a lumpectomy nearly three weeks ago – and the margins, they take out a little bit extra, and they check the margins, and the margins are clear."

Reassuring fans that the cancer hadn't spread, she confirmed her lymph nodes were clear and she hadn't had any removed.

Going on to explain what was next, McCall said in the video: "All I’m going to do now is have five days of radiotherapy in January as kind of an insurance policy and then I am on my journey to try and stop it ever coming back."

McCall thanked staff at Royal Marsden hospital in London, her family and her children, also saying a special thank you to her partner Michael Douglas.

Her post received an outpouring of love and support from fans and celebrity friends, including Amanda Holden and Elizabeth Day.

The official page for Lorraine shared a post on Instagram following McCall's, saying: "We're sending all our love to Davina McCall, who has revealed today that she has undergone surgery for breast cancer. Davina found her lump after seeing our Change+Check awareness sticker and thankfully caught the cancer before it had spread.

"Lorraine says: "I’m so glad Davina saw our Change+Check sticker and the cancer was caught early. That’s the whole point of the campaign to raise awareness and save lives. I’m sending Davina all my love. She’s been through such a lot and she’s such a terrific woman."

"Scroll right to see our awareness sticker and, as Davina says, remember to check your boobs regularly and "never ignore a niggle"."

Last year, McCall had surgery to remove a benign brain tumour – a colloid cyst – which was discovered after she had a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.