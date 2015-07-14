David Tennant, Peter Capaldi, Tom Hiddleston and Maisie Williams join forces to Save the Arctic
The Greenpeace campaign launched by Vivienne Westwood has also been backed by Jenna Coleman, Lara Pulver, Ian McKellen and John Hurt
Some serious star power has come out in support of Save the Arctic – Vivienne Westwood's new Greenpeace campaign. A set of snaps have been unveiled, lining the escalators of Waterloo station, featuring the likes of Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi, David Tennant and Jenna Coleman, Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie, and actors Tom Hiddleston and Lara Pulver who have all lent their names to an initiative launched to stop oil drilling in the Arctic.
Olivia Colman, Ian McKellen, John Hurt and Judi Dench also appear in the stills, on display at the central London tube station close to the headquarters of oil company Shell which is due to begin work near the North Pole later this month.
Capaldi – who is one of many stars photographed by Andy Gotts MBE – said of the campaign: "We know this planet is a fragile one. Yet we stand and watch as the Arctic shrinks. The time has come to stop watching. We must act."
"The Arctic is a unique and beautiful ecosystem, providing a home to both Indigenous Peoples and endanered species," added Williams. "Now it's under threat and we must act."
The exhibition – which runs until July 26th – was launched by Westwood with Greenpeace UK's executive director John Sauven at Waterloo station yesterday. "It was [his] brilliant idea to exhibit the images in Waterloo – using the escalators as a new art space in London – hundreds of people will be able to see the images," said the fashion designer. "People all over the world understand that the Arctic melting will affect us all. If we're to save it, the time to act is now."