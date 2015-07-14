1038

Capaldi – who is one of many stars photographed by Andy Gotts MBE – said of the campaign: "We know this planet is a fragile one. Yet we stand and watch as the Arctic shrinks. The time has come to stop watching. We must act."

"The Arctic is a unique and beautiful ecosystem, providing a home to both Indigenous Peoples and endanered species," added Williams. "Now it's under threat and we must act."

The exhibition – which runs until July 26th – was launched by Westwood with Greenpeace UK's executive director John Sauven at Waterloo station yesterday. "It was [his] brilliant idea to exhibit the images in Waterloo – using the escalators as a new art space in London – hundreds of people will be able to see the images," said the fashion designer. "People all over the world understand that the Arctic melting will affect us all. If we're to save it, the time to act is now."