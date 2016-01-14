"At that late stage, he was planning the follow-up to Blackstar," Visconti said. “And I was thrilled...I thought, and he thought, that he'd have a few months, at least. Obviously, if he's excited about doing his next album, he must've thought he had a few more months.”

Visconti first learned of Bowie’s cancer a year ago during a recording session for what would become the star’s final album.

"He just came fresh from a chemo session, and he had no eyebrows, and he had no hair on his head, and there was no way he could keep it a secret from the band. But he told me privately, and I really got choked up when we sat face to face talking about it," the producer said.

According to Visconti, Bowie had known his cancer was terminal since last November, but nevertheless was planning a follow-up album at the time of his death. He was 69 years old.