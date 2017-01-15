Elsewhere in the Brit Awards nominations list, grime artist Skepta tops the charts with three nominations, for best British male solo artist, British breakthrough act and Album of the Year.

X Factor winners Little Mix have also picked up three nominations: their track ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ is up for best British single, their song ‘Hair’ has a nomination for British Artist Video of the Year, and they're also nominated for best British group of 2017.

Beyoncé and her sister Solange will go head-to-head in the international female solo artist of the year, alongside Rihanna, Sia and Christine and the Queens.

More like this

Check out the full nominations list below.

Brit Awards 2017 nominations list

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

Craig David

David Bowie

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé

Lianne La Havas

Nao

BRITISH GROUP

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’n’Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

CRITICS’ CHOICE

Winner Rag’n’Bone Man

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

BRITISH SINGLE

Alan Walker – Faded

Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris Ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit Ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go

Jonas Blue Ft Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex

Tinie Tempah Ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 – I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it

David Bowie – Blackstar

Kano – Made In The Manor

Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate

Skepta – Konnichiwa

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Adele –Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Calvin Harris Ft Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit Ft Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye

Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend

James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go

Jonas Blue Ft Dakota – Fast Car

Little Mix Ft Sean Paul – Hair

One Direction – History

Tinie Tempah Ft Zara Larsson – Girls Like

Zayn – Pillowtalk

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Advertisement

Twenty One Pilots