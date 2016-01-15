The Bank of England is currently considering who will replace philosopher Adam Smith on the note and a petition set up in the wake of Bowie's death has already attracted 12,000 supporters.

The change.org campaign says: "His music has sound-tracked important events in the lives of many of us. His visual art and sense of character brought a new combination of music, performance and imagery into mainstream culture... there is no better person to be on the next £20 note."

If those stirring words have convinced you, you can sign the petition here.

Anyone got ch-ch-ch-change for a twenty?