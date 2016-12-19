Maitre d' Fred Sirieix is the font of all dating knowledge. The star of Channel 4's First Dates has witnessed hundreds of couples meet, date, fight and flirt. He is the perfect man to talk to if you're in need of a little romantic guidance, which is why we were quick to commandeer him backstage at this week's National Television Awards...

Advertisement

"I think you have to be yourself. You have to be open, you have to be honest, you have to be flexible and you have to act out the passion before you can feel it," he smiled, before telling us why he thinks finding love is hard in 2016.