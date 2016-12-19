Dating tips from First Dates maitre d' Fred Sirieux
Love has become a commodity and modern daters suffer from having too much choice, says the man in charge of the First Dates restaurant
Maitre d' Fred Sirieix is the font of all dating knowledge. The star of Channel 4's First Dates has witnessed hundreds of couples meet, date, fight and flirt. He is the perfect man to talk to if you're in need of a little romantic guidance, which is why we were quick to commandeer him backstage at this week's National Television Awards...
"I think you have to be yourself. You have to be open, you have to be honest, you have to be flexible and you have to act out the passion before you can feel it," he smiled, before telling us why he thinks finding love is hard in 2016.
With social media and dating apps, "people and love becomes a commodity," he said. "It becomes an addiction. At the end you don't know what you want because you've got too much choice. It's not good for you at the end of the day."
Fred also talked about what Brits get wrong about dating, the worst dates he's ever seen and whether romance is really dead.
