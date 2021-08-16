Dara Ó Briain to front new million-pound quiz for Channel 4

A brand new quiz show hosted by Mock the Week’s Dara Ó Briain, in which £1 million is up for grabs, is coming to Channel 4, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

Channel 4 has commissioned One & Six Zeros – a brand new gameshow where contestants start with a jackpot of £1 million and must answer a series of general knowledge questions correctly to prevent deductions from being made.

“Each right answer locks in a zero from the prize fund and it could very quickly go from £1,000,000 to £100!” Channel 4 teases.

“I’m delighted to host this new quiz show for Channel 4 and Mighty Productions,” Ó Briain said in a statement.

“It should be funny and tense and you, at home, will definitely think you could have done better than the contestants. Plus, I get to keep any of the money they don’t win! I think that’s the deal, I didn’t read the small print.”

The contestants will be given a lifeline, where they can swap one of their questions for another if they don’t want to risk giving the wrong answer – however, swapping questions comes at a cost to the team.

When the team reaches the three-question. mark, their group is reduced from three players to two, with just one player remaining to tackle the final two questions by themselves.

An airdate for One & Six Zeros has not yet been revealed, however the series will consist of six episodes set to air on Channel 4.

Comedian and presenter Ó Briain is set best known for hosting panel show Mock the Week, The Apprentice: You’re Fired! and BBC Two’s The Family Brain Games.

