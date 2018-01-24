Walters beat off stiff competition from Coronation Street's Rob Mallard (aka Daniel Osbourne), Emmerdale's Ned Porteous (aka Tom Waterhouse) and Hollyoaks' Nathan Morris (aka Milo Entwistle) to claim the award.

Walters made his Walford debut in 2017 playing Keanu Taylor, the family's eldest son and self-appointed man of the household. The likeable lad struggled to find work to ease the Taylors’ financial woes, and tried everything from nude life modelling to dangerous heists in order to help find the money to provide for his siblings Bernadette, Riley and Chatham.

Though the initial response to the family wasn't as positive as it could have been, an emotional storyline in which Bernadette miscarried showed a new side to the Taylors and soon won the audience round.

More like this

Before his soap debut, Walters was best known for playing stroppy teenager Tiger Dyke in hit ITV comedy Benidorm.

Advertisement

The National Television Awards – the only TV ceremony decided by the voting public – were hosted by Dermot O'Leary and took place at London's O2 arena.