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Danny Dyer reveals what changed his mind on hit new show: "I couldn’t be f**ked to do it, I'll be honest"
Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani on their reality-show hit, working-class voices and family holidays.
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Published: Monday, 23 March 2026 at 5:01 pm
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