The comedy writer, journalist and broadcaster joined the camp as a late arrival, along with Homes Under The Hammer presenter Martin Roberts.

"My winning personality once again descends upon the nation" said Baker, who said he felt "tremendous" about his departure.

"I've always wanted to do this show", Baker revealed, explaining that he really wanted to "do the jungle" as he made plans to wind down his TV work.

Baker said his expectations were so high that the show could never have possibly exceeded them, but he thought the show was "tremendous" and felt he'd had a wonderful experience.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tomorrow night at 9.50pm