Having initially launched in Korea, the show has garnered international success, having been popular in both the States and Australia.

And former X Factor judge Dannii Minogue, who is also on the panel of The Masked Singer, explained just why she thinks the show is so popular.

“The Masked Singer is just so funny, it’s so much fun. It’s the most fun show to work on,” she told RadioTimes.com last year.

“It’s not been going on as long as The X Factor, but it could be the way [for talent competitions] to go.

“I think globally, there’s a lot going on in the world and in world news, and a lot of things people are finding quite scary.

“I think [The Masked Singer] is a great antidote to that, to have something super fun.”

The UK version of The Masked Singer sees Jonathan Ross, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall and Rita Ora team up to try and guess the celebrities.

Despite having met and interviewed a number of celebrities in her time, McCall admitted she wasn’t particularly skilled at naming celebrities.

“I was so surprised at some of the celebrities. I knew some them very well and I didn't get guess them,” she said.

"They were very disappointed. They were like I really thought you would have got it!"

The Masked Singer launches Saturday 4th January 2020