Called down to sit on a stool on the rink, Patsy was first handed a rose from each of the show’s male professional dancers as they glided by. As she looked slightly bemused, the audience compere introduced Toby, who stepped on to the ice (fortunately without falling over) before getting down on one knee and popping the question.

And Patsy said… Yes! (well, it would be a tad cruel to write about this otherwise).

Elsewhere on the show, two celebrities – Jane Danson and Ryan Sidebottom – were forced to hang up their skates after a three-way dance-off. While the Coronation Street actor and England cricket star lost their places on the show, the judges opted to save Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton.

Dancing on Ice continues at 6pm on Sunday on ITV