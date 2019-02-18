Here's something you didn't see on this week's Dancing on Ice - a live marriage proposal
The show's skating professionals helped in a very special unaired moment from the show
The most recent edition of Dancing on Ice may have seen a double elimination, but the most dramatic moment on the rink didn’t even make it to air.
On the first Sunday after Valentine’s Day, ITV crew member Toby proposed to Patsy, his girlfriend and mother of their daughter, in front of the show's live audience.
Called down to sit on a stool on the rink, Patsy was first handed a rose from each of the show’s male professional dancers as they glided by. As she looked slightly bemused, the audience compere introduced Toby, who stepped on to the ice (fortunately without falling over) before getting down on one knee and popping the question.
And Patsy said… Yes! (well, it would be a tad cruel to write about this otherwise).
Elsewhere on the show, two celebrities – Jane Danson and Ryan Sidebottom – were forced to hang up their skates after a three-way dance-off. While the Coronation Street actor and England cricket star lost their places on the show, the judges opted to save Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton.
Dancing on Ice continues at 6pm on Sunday on ITV