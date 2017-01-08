Dance Dance Dance ITV: What music videos are the celebrities dancing to in week one?
Celebrities will be recreating iconic pop videos and dance movie scenes for ITV's new entertainment series
Dance Dance Dance will see celebrities from EastEnders' Jonny Labey to TOWIE star Jessica Wright stepping in to some of the most famous music videos in history.
Here's everything you need to know about the hosts, judges, celebrities and format – and here are the videos they'll be recreating on Sunday night...
Jonny Labey and girlfriend Chrissy Brooke
Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson's Scream
Jonny's solo: Justin Timberlake, Rock Your Body
JB Gill and wife Chloe Gill
Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud
Chloe's solo: Madonna, Vogue
Jess Wright and friend Duane Lamonte
Slumdog Millionaire, Jai Ho
Duane's solo: Usher, OMG
Fiona Wade and friend Ronnie Del Barrio
Dirty Dancing, Time of my Life
Fiona's solo: Rihanna, Umbrella
Lucy-Jo Hudson and friend Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton
Backstreet Boys, Everybody
Lucy - Beyoncé, Crazy in Love
Dance Dance Dance launches on Sunday 8th January at 6.30pm on ITV