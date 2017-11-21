Jessica Hynes (The Knight) and Adam Buxton (Jarhead) are also set to return to quiz the participants along the way throughout festively decorated Aztec, Medieval, Industrial and Futuristic zones.

The wonderfully weird 2017 return of The Crystal Maze kicked off in June with a celebrity special included Ore Oduba, Vicky Pattinson and Louie Spence, and has since found its way back into the hearts of game-show loving Britons as teams made up of members of the public tackle the fiendish traps and puzzles of the Maze.

Advertisement

The Crystal Maze Christmas Special will air next month on Channel 4