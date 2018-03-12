Watch some crowd-shot footage below.

Crufts and the NEC have said they will urgently review security measures.

"It appears that protesters from Peta gained unauthorised access to the ring in the main arena at Crufts, and in doing so scared the dogs and put the safety of both dogs and people at risk in a hugely irresponsible way," a spokesperson for Crufts said. "Our main priority at the moment is the wellbeing of the dogs that were in the ring, who are looked after by their owners and show officials."

More like this

The two protesters were from animal rights group Peta, who posted an image of them on their official UK Twitter account.

Advertisement

"Breeders are churning out litter after litter of unhealthy pedigree puppies as thousands of healthy, adoptable dogs in animal shelters are denied their chance at a loving home," the tweet read.