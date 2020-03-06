They force David to sing an amended version of his mega hit 7 Days, with the lyrics altered to reflect household chores.

At first David simply says the lines – "I do the weekly wash on Monday, the bins go out on Tuesday, I change the bedsheets on Wednesday, and Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and then I chill on Sunday" – before Ant urges him to sing it to the clearly perplexed house sitter.

He then asks if that schedule sounds all right to her, to which she tentatively nods, as Ant and Dec crack up.

David joins the likes of boxer Anthony Joshua and actor Mark Wahlberg in taking part in I'm A Celebrity...Get Out Of Me Ear! so far this series.

Also on the show this week, Jax Jones and Ella Henderson are live in the studio, while Ant and Dec takes on former Britain's Got Talent winners Twist and Pulse in the End Of The Show Show.

Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday on ITV at 7pm.