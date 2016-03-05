Countdown's Rachel Riley scored a cracking goal in the 5 Live-A-Side Sport Relief football showdown
All-star teams are playing football for 57 consecutive hours to raise funds for charity
Never mind David Golden Balls Beckham or Wayne Rooney, Countdown's Rachel Riley is your woman if you want to score a few goals.
The presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant showed off her considerable football skills when she skilfully slipped the ball past the keeper and into the back of the net during an epic 5-a-side showdown for Sport Relief.
Footy legends Alan Shearer and Robbie Savage kicked-off (literally) the 57-hour-long, 5-a-side game yesterday. By the end more than 1,000 players will have taken part in the BBC 5 Live vs Match of the Day grudge match, playing the equivalent of a whole Premier League season for one club.
Riley, who is a former football player herself, took the pitch over night, while today sees teams from soap land stepping up to do their bit.
The match is taking place outside BBC MediaCityUK in Salford, and started at 9:15am yesterday morning, with the final whistle set to blow on Saturday evening at 6:15pm.
Shearer is captaining the Match of the Day team while ex-Wales player Savage leads the radio squad.