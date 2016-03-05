Footy legends Alan Shearer and Robbie Savage kicked-off (literally) the 57-hour-long, 5-a-side game yesterday. By the end more than 1,000 players will have taken part in the BBC 5 Live vs Match of the Day grudge match, playing the equivalent of a whole Premier League season for one club.

Riley, who is a former football player herself, took the pitch over night, while today sees teams from soap land stepping up to do their bit.

The match is taking place outside BBC MediaCityUK in Salford, and started at 9:15am yesterday morning, with the final whistle set to blow on Saturday evening at 6:15pm.

Shearer is captaining the Match of the Day team while ex-Wales player Savage leads the radio squad.